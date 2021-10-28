JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 105.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SKY opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.