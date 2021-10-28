JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,200 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SII. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 6.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

