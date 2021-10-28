JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 193,859 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

TUFN stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

