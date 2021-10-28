JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $313.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.18.

NYSE:NSC opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

