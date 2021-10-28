JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$13.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

