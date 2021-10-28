JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

