JT Stratford LLC Buys Shares of 502 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $427.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $433.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.66 and a 200-day moving average of $397.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

