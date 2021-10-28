JT Stratford LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.