JT Stratford LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.74. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

