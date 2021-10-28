JT Stratford LLC Purchases New Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

