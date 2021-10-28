Juggernaut (JGN) One Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

