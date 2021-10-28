Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $41.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $42.70 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $39.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $158.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. 113,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

