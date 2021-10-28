Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $41.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $42.70 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $39.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $158.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. 113,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $69.89.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.