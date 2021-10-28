KARMA (KARMA) Reaches Market Cap of $49.81 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $49.81 million and $111.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005521 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00043534 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

