Kathryn P. Dickson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 4,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,334. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

