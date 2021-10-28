Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00424395 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

