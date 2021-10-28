KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 2,205,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

