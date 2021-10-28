Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,557 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

