Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 79,800 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

