Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.09 Million in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 744,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Custom Truck One Source at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTOS opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

