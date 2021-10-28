Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of HNI worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

