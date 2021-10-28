Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 311,277 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 155.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,277 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,830,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 974,719 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.