Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

