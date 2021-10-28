Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 148,515 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,515 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Saga Communications worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 210.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saga Communications by 36.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 45.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

