Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 249,369 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,369 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

