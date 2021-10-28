Kenneth D. Degiorgio Sells 10,400 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $72.29 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

