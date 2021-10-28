KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will earn $26.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $202.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

