KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MYR Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 535.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.