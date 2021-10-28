KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Up 1.7% This Week

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.