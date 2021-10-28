Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $129.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

