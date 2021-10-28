Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £458.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. Kin and Carta has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.58.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

