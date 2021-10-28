Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Cut to C$204.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

