Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 788.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

