Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by 107.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.