Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $7.53 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $133,539.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars.

