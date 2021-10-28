Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNSA stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

