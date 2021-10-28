Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €73.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.