Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,535,760. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Shares of KL opened at C$55.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$65.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.2823015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

