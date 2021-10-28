Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 1,579.2% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,955,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

