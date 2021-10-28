Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 366.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.