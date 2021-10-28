KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $21.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 82,334 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

