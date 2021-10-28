KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $365.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.63.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.