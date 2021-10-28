Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

PHG opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

