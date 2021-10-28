Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.