Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of PHG opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
