Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

