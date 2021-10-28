Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%.

KRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. 7,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kraton stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Kraton worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

