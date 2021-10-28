Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.68

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

