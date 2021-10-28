Kryll (KRL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.66 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,233,693 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.