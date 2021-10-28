Krystal Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,376 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,227% compared to the typical volume of 405 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 164.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 79.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $9,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

