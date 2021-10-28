KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stake Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KT were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 1,234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

