KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.00

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

